3,134 Shares in Cerner Co. (CERN) Purchased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 1,545.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,510 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,088 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

CERN opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $14,382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,745,734.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $39,876,700 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

