$340.40 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus Inc. (PLUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $340.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.60 million. ePlus reported sales of $342.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ePlus in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on ePlus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,125,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.23.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.