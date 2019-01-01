36,200 Shares in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.23% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.0765 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Short MSCI EAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

