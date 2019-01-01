3M Co (MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to announce $7.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.03 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $32.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.83 billion to $32.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.06 billion to $34.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $190.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,319. 3M has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after buying an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after buying an additional 194,950 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,488,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,048,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

