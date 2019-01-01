$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $5.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.13 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $24.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.25 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.62.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.19, for a total value of $2,591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $23,226,620 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $207,242,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $27,383,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,825. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Broadcom has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $274.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

