$52.44 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post $52.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.38 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $47.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $174.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.52 million to $174.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.79 million, with estimates ranging from $188.57 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.21%.

PRGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $225,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 63,050 shares of company stock valued at $569,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRGX Global by 122.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 928,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 495.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 357.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 378,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,814. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.