$53.30 Million in Sales Expected for Jones Energy Inc (JONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) to announce sales of $53.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Jones Energy posted sales of $54.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Energy will report full-year sales of $235.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $184.25 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Energy.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%.

JONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $51,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Jones Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:JONE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 116,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,900. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.09. Jones Energy has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

