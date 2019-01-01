$541.40 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $541.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $557.92 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $536.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,339,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,751,000 after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,339,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,751,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,878,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,153,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,433,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,647,000 after buying an additional 2,838,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,633,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,665,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.03. 905,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,269. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $78.31.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

