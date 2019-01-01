6,696 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $9,442,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 623,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 368,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,753,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 17,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 15,830 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $443,714.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,828. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

