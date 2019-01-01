$698.10 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report sales of $698.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.00 million. ITT reported sales of $683.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

ITT opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ITT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ITT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,437,000 after buying an additional 209,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ITT by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,635,000 after buying an additional 945,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,381,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.