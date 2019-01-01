$98.34 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce sales of $98.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.97 million and the highest is $98.71 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $90.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $404.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.12 million to $404.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.84 million, with estimates ranging from $587.35 million to $620.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

WSFS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 125,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $618,432.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,989.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,228,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,914,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,347,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,490,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,292,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

