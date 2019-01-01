AA PLC (AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AA PLC (LON:AA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AA to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other AA news, insider Steve Barber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

Shares of LON AA traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). 2,378,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

