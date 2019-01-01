Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,227 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $539,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan M. Lushko acquired 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,120 shares of company stock worth $2,393,363. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

