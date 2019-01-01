Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 749 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chemed by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.00.

NYSE CHE opened at $283.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $243.68 and a twelve month high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In other news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $3,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,532,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total value of $1,744,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

