Aegeus (AEG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,809.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange. Aegeus has a market cap of $113,803.00 and approximately $1,809.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.02453663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00158433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00201343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 32,548,849 coins and its circulating supply is 26,273,031 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

