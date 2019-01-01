Aeon Global Health (AGHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aeon Global Health offer solutions in the areas of Cancer Genomics, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Health Technology Applications. Aeon Global Health, formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp., is based in GAINESVILLE, United States. “

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

Separately, Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeon Global Health in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGHC opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeon Global Health (AGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.