AerCap Holdings (AER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of AER traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 1,596,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,895. AerCap has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 6,791.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

