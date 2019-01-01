Aetna Inc (AET) Stake Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AET. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 1,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 1,696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aetna stock opened at $212.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.88.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

