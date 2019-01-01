Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.12% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of ONEQ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.96. 80,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,845. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $243.01 and a 12 month high of $319.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

