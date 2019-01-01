Albion Financial Group UT Sells 215 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

FLT stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,382. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

