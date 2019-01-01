Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Alexion's blockbuster drug, Soliris continues to perform well. The FDA approval for the generalized myasthenia gravis indication has boosted sales significantly, leading to an increase in annual guidance. In the meantime, Strensiq and Kanuma — are doing well and will boost revenues. The company recently obtained FDA nod for long-acting C5 complement inhibitor Ultomiris for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The FDA approval comes well ahead of its action date set for Feb 18, 2019. The approval will strengthen Alexion's PNH franchise. Shares have outperformed the industry so far in 2018. Alexion has been quite active on the acquisition front as the company is looking to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependence on Soliris. Alexion acquired Wilson Therapeutics Syntimmune. However, pricing is likely to impact sales.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

