ALLCOIN (ALC) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar. ALLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00030241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ALLCOIN Profile

ALLCOIN (ALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx. The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin. ALLCOIN’s official website is www.allcoin.ca.

ALLCOIN Token Trading

ALLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

