Alliance MMA (AMMA) & 500.com (WBAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Alliance MMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance MMA and 500.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance MMA $4.21 million 0.67 -$11.97 million N/A N/A 500.com $19.83 million 16.24 -$48.73 million N/A N/A

Alliance MMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 500.com.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance MMA has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.com has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance MMA and 500.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alliance MMA and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance MMA -424.58% -670.32% -381.53% 500.com -231.56% -25.38% -22.76%

Summary

500.com beats Alliance MMA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance MMA Company Profile

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

