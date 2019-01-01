Allianz (ALV) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €214.52 ($249.44).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €175.14 ($203.65) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

