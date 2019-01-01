Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 11,095 Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,900,834.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,852,233.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,575 shares of company stock worth $6,686,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s current principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government.

