Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $200,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,109,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

