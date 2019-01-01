Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Trimmed by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Lau Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.74.

AMZN stock opened at $1,501.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,170.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $722.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Trimmed by Dorsey Wright & Associates” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/amazon-com-inc-amzn-position-trimmed-by-dorsey-wright-associates.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.