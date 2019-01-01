American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.44% of American Campus Communities worth $814,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 32.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.25. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $485,054.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

