American Water Works (AWK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry. American Water Works continues to add customers and expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure for 2018-2022 time period to improve its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company amid the rising interest environment is a headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy awk rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.22.

NYSE:AWK opened at $90.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 913,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

