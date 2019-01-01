AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (AUNB) and BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) Financial Comparison

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH (OTCMKTS:AUNB) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH alerts:

0.9% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 17.36% 10.80% 0.52%

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH does not pay a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and BNP PARIBAS/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S $55.61 billion 1.01 $8.77 billion $3.90 5.78

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH Company Profile

Americas United Bank provides banking products and services to small-to-medium-sized businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Southern California, the United States. Its business banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CD); and lending products, such as business loans, revolving lines of credit, receivables and inventory financing, term loans/equipment financing, small business administration loans, professional loans, term loans for acquisitions and expansion, and standby letters of credit, as well as financing for commercial real estate purchase/refinance. The company's personal banking products consists of checking accounts, savings accounts, and CDs; and loans to individuals for personal lines of credit, life insurance premium financing, automobile loans, and overdraft protection. It also offers other loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company provides various business services, including deposit delivery, remote deposit capture, cash management, PC-based information reporting, international banking, business credit and debit card, and merchant credit card processing; and personal services, such as direct deposit and debit cards, as well as online banking services. It has branch offices in Downey, Lancaster, Commerce, and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. The company also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brand names; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, it offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERICAS Utd Bk/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.