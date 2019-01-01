Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While the company remains well positioned for top-line growth through AUM growth, acquisitions and restructuring initiatives along with efforts to modify product and service-offering capacity, elevated expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, outflows in the Asset Management segment continues to be a major near-term concern for the company as it might hurt financials.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of AMP opened at $104.37 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,575,000 after purchasing an additional 342,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,099,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,523,000 after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after acquiring an additional 825,832 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

