Ameriprise Financial (AMP) versus Wright Investors Service (WISH) Critical Analysis

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend. Ameriprise Financial pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Wright Investors Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.03 billion 1.21 $1.48 billion $12.27 8.51 Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.40 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Wright Investors Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 13.58% 37.21% 1.48% Wright Investors Service -23.91% -17.81% -16.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ameriprise Financial and Wright Investors Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38 Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus target price of $159.14, indicating a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Wright Investors Service on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment's products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

