AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Dull performances in the company’s PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind in the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter raises concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. On the brighter side, AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from, businesses like World Courier and Xcenda which have been raking in huge profits since quite some time. The company’s specialty distribution business also continues to contribute significantly to its topline. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit saw a strong fourth quarter. A positive guidance for 2019 buoys optimism.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.36.

ABC stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $614,200.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,610,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,751 shares of company stock worth $10,563,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

