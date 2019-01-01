Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Receives $205.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $232.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $166,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $202,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $207,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $194.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.