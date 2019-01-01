Analysts Anticipate Celgene Co. (CELG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) to report sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Celgene reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year sales of $15.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 7,875,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,833. Celgene has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

