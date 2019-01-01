Analysts Expect RMR Group Inc (RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $77.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.22 million to $94.30 million. RMR Group reported sales of $218.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $257.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $271.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.54 million, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $252.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

RMR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. 80,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,351. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.