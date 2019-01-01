Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 741.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,106 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 964.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,060,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 960,708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 280.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after acquiring an additional 842,454 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 176,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 414,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,860. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

