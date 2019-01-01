Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2018 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/17/2018 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development and expansion of DTC and technology-based fitness businesses bode well for the stock that has not only risen but also outpaced the industry in a year. Furthermore, apart from rolling out e-commerce platforms, the company continues to look for opportunities to expand footprint. These efforts have aided the company to post better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Pleased with its quarterly outcome, which reflects good progress of Under Armour’s multi-year transformation plan, the company raised its view for 2018. However, sluggish sales performance in North America remain a concern. Management expects full year revenues from the region to decline in low-single digits. Moreover, higher SG&A expenses may hurt margins to an extent. SG&A expenses are expected to increase at a mid-single-digit rate in 2018.”

12/13/2018 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2018 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock.

12/2/2018 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

11/5/2018 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.43. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 813.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

