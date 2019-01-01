Analysts Set $27.33 Price Target for Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Replimune Group an industry rank of 61 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,766. Replimune Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,166,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,707,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,307,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,797,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

