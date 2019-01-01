Analysts Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Target Price at $4.33

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Safe Bulkers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Safe Bulkers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.26. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 154.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 198.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 19.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

