Analysts Set Sprint Corp (S) Price Target at $5.66

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,646,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

S stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,421. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprint will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

