Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Target Price at $24.00

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 3,403,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $617,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 236.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

