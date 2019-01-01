Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Target Price at $14.10

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 2,530 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,382.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 4,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $138,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 301,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

WHF opened at $12.72 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 105.19%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

