Analyzing BT Group (BT) and New Ulm Telecom (NULM)

BT Group (NYSE:BT) and New Ulm Telecom (OTCMKTS:NULM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of New Ulm Telecom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Group and New Ulm Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $31.46 billion 0.96 $2.70 billion $1.85 8.22 New Ulm Telecom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Ulm Telecom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BT Group and New Ulm Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 New Ulm Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. New Ulm Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share. BT Group pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and New Ulm Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group 8.64% 32.72% 6.43% New Ulm Telecom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BT Group beats New Ulm Telecom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About New Ulm Telecom

New Ulm Telecom, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and telecommunications businesses. It offers local services that enable end-user customers to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and access services to other telecommunications carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; email and managed services, such as Web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; toll and long-distance services, including directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; and directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services, as well as sales and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories under the TechTrends Wireless brand name through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 21,954 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Ulm, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as in the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota comprising the cities of Cologne, Courtland, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Mayer, New Germany, New Ulm, Plato, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Sleepy Eye, and Springfield; and 1 IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving approximately 10,346 customers. New Ulm Telecom, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

