Analyzing Cornerworld (CWRL) and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY)

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cornerworld does not pay a dividend. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cornerworld and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld $400,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A TENCENT HOLDING/ADR $36.39 billion 10.31 $10.58 billion $0.94 41.99

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerworld.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cornerworld and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TENCENT HOLDING/ADR is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 28.98% 21.80% 10.79%

Volatility and Risk

Cornerworld has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR beats Cornerworld on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games, community VAS, and applications across various online platforms; online advertising services, such as delivery of pay-for-click, pay-for-download, etc., as well as display based advertising; and payment related, cloud, and other services for individual and corporate users. The company also develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited has a strategic collaboration agreement with Bilibili Inc. for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on Bilibili's online entertainment platform in China. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

