Analyzing Dragon Victory International (LYL) and Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Dragon Victory International has a beta of -3.05, meaning that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dragon Victory International and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Dragon Victory International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragon Victory International and Stellus Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $4.28 million 3.47 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $39.65 million 5.21 $22.61 million $1.21 10.70

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Dragon Victory International does not pay a dividend. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment 60.59% 8.59% 4.01%

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Dragon Victory International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

