Analyzing Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) and Learning Tree International (LTRE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Learning Tree International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $974.13 million 4.75 $203.31 million $3.96 24.28 Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.08 -$2.06 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Learning Tree International.

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 23.60% 21.66% 17.31% Learning Tree International -3.20% N/A -6.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Learning Tree International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Learning Tree International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 90,300 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live on-line learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in Learning Tree Education Centers or at customer locations; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2017, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 318 instructor-led course titles, including 159 multi-day IT course titles, 76 multi-day management course titles, and 83 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. Learning Tree International, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.