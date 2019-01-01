Analyzing White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) and National General (NGHC)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and National General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $373.80 million 7.30 $627.20 million ($8.62) -99.50 National General $4.43 billion 0.59 $105.84 million $1.09 22.21

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National General. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. National General pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National General has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. National General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 3.94% 0.06% 0.05% National General 3.63% 15.64% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for White Mountains Insurance Group and National General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National General 0 2 3 0 2.60

National General has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Given National General’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of National General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National General beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media, such as clicks, calls, and leads; This segment's exchange technology, machine learning, and analytical tools facilitates transparent and real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers. The Other segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of auto insurance and non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences, as well as additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short term coverage post discharge from acute care/rehab center to the nursing home setting; and short-term medical plans. This segment also offers cancer/critical illness policies, stop loss programs for small and large employers, and basic dental and vision coverage products. In addition, it distributes life and health insurance to groups and individuals. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

