Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.24% of Apergy worth $142,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APY opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

