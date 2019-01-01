Aphria (APHA) Shares Down 9.1%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 9,528,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,498,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Eight Capital downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

